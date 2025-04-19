MQM-P's Lawmakers Complain Of Water Shortage For In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have complained that water scarcity has affected the citizens of almost all parts of Hyderabad during the ongoing summer season.
The MNA Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada and MPA Rashid Khan advocate here on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB) Engr Tufail Abro at the latter's office.
They complained to the CEO that alleged bad performance of HWSB had created severe water shortage in parts of the city.
"Even the low income earning families have become compelled to buy water," they lamented.
They also pointed out the problems of sewage flowing over the roads and the uncovered manholes which pose risk to human lives.
The legislators asked the CEO to arrange funds for payment of salaries to the board's staff so that they could financially support their families besides performing their duties well.The CEO assured the legislators that their complaints and suggestions would be addressed and implemented.
