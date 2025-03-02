MQM-P's MNA Complains About Gas Issues During Sehri, Iftar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MNA Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada has complained to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) that the citizens of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas are facing low gas pressure or outages problems.
The party's spokesman informed here on Sunday that the MNA said the gas pressure was either low or there was outright outage of gas in many parts of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during Sehri and Iftar times on the very first day of Ramadan.
He requested the top officers of SSGCL to take notice and to immediately resolve the complaint so that the citizens could prepare meals for Sehri and Iftar.
Recent Stories
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Administration Chiniot takes swift action on price gougers2 minutes ago
-
MQM-P's MNA complains about gas issues during Sehri, Iftar2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor hosts iftar, dinner12 minutes ago
-
Dacoits flee away from Motorways22 minutes ago
-
Teen mental health day observed in SZABIST University Larkana22 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather in city22 minutes ago
-
Exposing India's ugly face in IIOJK before the external world, Six-member Kashmiri delegation leaves ..22 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon's son complains to FIA against Youtube channel for defamation22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt provides relief in flour, sugar prices under Ramazan package32 minutes ago
-
Police rescued 11 abductees from daciots in kacha area.32 minutes ago
-
DC vows strict price control, public relief during Ramazan32 minutes ago
-
Kohat Administration takes action against artificial inflation32 minutes ago