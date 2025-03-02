(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MNA Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada has complained to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) that the citizens of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas are facing low gas pressure or outages problems.

The party's spokesman informed here on Sunday that the MNA said the gas pressure was either low or there was outright outage of gas in many parts of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during Sehri and Iftar times on the very first day of Ramadan.

He requested the top officers of SSGCL to take notice and to immediately resolve the complaint so that the citizens could prepare meals for Sehri and Iftar.