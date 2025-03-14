Open Menu

MQM-P's MNA Praises Pak Army For Successful Jaffar Express Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 10:57 PM

MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar Express operation

MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada Friday praised the successful operation against terrorists who held passengers of Jaffar Express hostage in Balochistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada Friday praised the successful operation against terrorists who held passengers of Jaffar Express hostage in Balochistan.

He expressed confidence in the country's security.

In a statement, the MNA lauded the Pak Army for exterminating the terrorists and freeing the hostages.

The MNA paid tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the operation and said the nation would never forget their sacrifice.

Khanzada prayed for swift recovery of the injured soldiers, assuring that the entire nation stood in solidarity with them.

Recent Stories

MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar ..

MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar Express operation

2 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Mag ..

Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Magsi

2 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel ..

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..

14 minutes ago
 Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

15 minutes ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

29 minutes ago
PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest ..

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

15 minutes ago
 Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Mini ..

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interf ..

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..

15 minutes ago
 UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, cal ..

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..

18 minutes ago
 End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan