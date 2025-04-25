The MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government Bhitail Hospital in Latifabad and inspected different wards of the health facility

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government Bhitail Hospital in Latifabad and inspected different wards of the health facility.

A party's spokesman informed that the MNA also interacted with the patients and their attendants, enquiring about their health as well as the level of their satisfaction about the health services being offered at the hospital.

Khanzada pointed out shortcomings in the hospital's services to the administration and directed the health officials to address the same on priority.

He observed that medical science was a noble profession and that the patients who visited the hospital ought to be treated with utmost care.