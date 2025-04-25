Open Menu

MQM-P's MNA Visits Government Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM

MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

The MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government Bhitail Hospital in Latifabad and inspected different wards of the health facility

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government Bhitail Hospital in Latifabad and inspected different wards of the health facility.

A party's spokesman informed that the MNA also interacted with the patients and their attendants, enquiring about their health as well as the level of their satisfaction about the health services being offered at the hospital.

Khanzada pointed out shortcomings in the hospital's services to the administration and directed the health officials to address the same on priority.

He observed that medical science was a noble profession and that the patients who visited the hospital ought to be treated with utmost care.

Recent Stories

All private educational institutions working under ..

All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tom ..

1 minute ago
 LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, deve ..

LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues

1 minute ago
 MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

6 minutes ago
 Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian ..

Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced

6 minutes ago
 Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fai ..

Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression

6 minutes ago
 Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online ..

Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting

8 minutes ago
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Kh ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

8 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority righ ..

Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggres ..

4 minutes ago
 IESCO director visits customer facilitation centre ..

IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggre ..

Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations

8 minutes ago
 Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intens ..

Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false fla ..

8 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace huma ..

Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan