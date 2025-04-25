MQM-P's MNA Visits Government Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM
The MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government Bhitail Hospital in Latifabad and inspected different wards of the health facility
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government Bhitail Hospital in Latifabad and inspected different wards of the health facility.
A party's spokesman informed that the MNA also interacted with the patients and their attendants, enquiring about their health as well as the level of their satisfaction about the health services being offered at the hospital.
Khanzada pointed out shortcomings in the hospital's services to the administration and directed the health officials to address the same on priority.
He observed that medical science was a noble profession and that the patients who visited the hospital ought to be treated with utmost care.
Recent Stories
All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tom ..
LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues
MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital
Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced
Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression
Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij
Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggres ..
IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation ..
Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations
Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false fla ..
Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tomorrow1 minute ago
-
LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues1 minute ago
-
MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital6 minutes ago
-
Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced6 minutes ago
-
Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting8 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij8 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggression4 minutes ago
-
IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation process8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations8 minutes ago
-
Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false flag operation8 minutes ago
-
Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul12 minutes ago