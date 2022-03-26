UrduPoint.com

MQM Supporting PTI Govt: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), is supporting the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), is supporting the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

We have made fruitful discussion with coalition partners, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There has been result oriented talks with allied party members, he said adding that we will have positive outcome soon.

Commenting on Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, everyone knows about the politics of PPP leaders. He said the PPP didn't have required numbers to bring Chief Minister in Punjab. He said the PTI government would win the no-confidence move with full support of coalition partners.

