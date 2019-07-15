UrduPoint.com
MQM To Continue Support Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani: Dr Khalid Maqbool

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:03 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said political stability was imperative for development of the country and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan would continue to support Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said political stability was imperative for development of the country and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan would continue to support Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

He said the federal government was taking concrete measures to develop Balochistan because development of Balochistan was linked to the development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to mediapersons after conclusion of BUITEMS program during his visit.

Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Professor Dr. Faisal Kakar, officials of IT ministry and private companies' officials were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the resources of Balochistan should be utilized honestly and more job opportunities should be created for youth of the province to reduce poverty here.

Replying to a question, the federal minister said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC)'s Western routs project should be focused more.

Earlier, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited National Incubation Center in Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) and met young people who got training there.

He was accompanied by Ignite's CEO Yousaf Hussain, Pro-Vice Chancellor BUITMS University Quetta Dr, Faisal Kakar, Director NIC Quetta Muhammad Shah Khan and other related high officials.

