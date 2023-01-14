(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the alleged attack on the media workers during coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s rally in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad on Thursday night.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Organizer of MQM-P's Hyderabad chapter, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, and other office bearers said freedom of the press was an inalienable part of democracy.

They added that a political party which claimed to be a democratic entity was not supposed to attack the media men.

They underlined the need of taking action against the persons who attacked the journalists and asked the district administration and the police to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.