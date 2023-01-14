UrduPoint.com

MQMP Condemns Alleged Attack On Media Workers During PTI's Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MQMP condemns alleged attack on media workers during PTI's rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the alleged attack on the media workers during coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s rally in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad on Thursday night.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Organizer of MQM-P's Hyderabad chapter, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, and other office bearers said freedom of the press was an inalienable part of democracy.

They added that a political party which claimed to be a democratic entity was not supposed to attack the media men.

They underlined the need of taking action against the persons who attacked the journalists and asked the district administration and the police to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Democracy Hyderabad Media

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

50 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

2 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

2 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Midd ..

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Middle East

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.