MQMP Criticises PPP For Plundered Public Funds

Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:29 PM

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Waseem Akhtar has said the Pakistan Peoples Party's successive governments since 1970 had plundered the public funds and deprived Sindh of development

Talking to the media at the Hyderabad Zone office of MQM-P on Friday, Akhtar announced that the party's Shehri Huqooq rally would be taken out from Heerabad area to Kohenoor chowk on October 10 in Hyderabad.

"The rally is not a politically motivated event rather it will be about the human rights violations," he said.

The MQM-P's leader said the PPP should be held accountable for the alleged corruption of billions of rupees every year in the public funds.

He also alleged that the PPP's provincial government had been depriving the meritorious young men and women from the government jobs which were being sold.

"The young jobless men are being forced to do the jobs like delivery boys," he lamented.

He reiterated that Karachi was contributing the highest tax revenue in the entire country yet the metropolis remained deprived of its due share of development.

However, Akhtar acknowledged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Federal government for undertaking development works in Karachi.

He said the projects promised by the center were being executed but the Sindh government of PPP was not taking any interest in the Karachi package.

Akhtar deplored that the government hospitals in the provinces had failed to provide quality healthcare to the people.

"The Sindh government thinks that they have fulfilled their responsibilities by handing over Rs12,000 cash grants to the patients infected with HIV," he observed.

The MQM-P's leader bewailed that the people of Hyderabad had been deprived of even regular water supply even though river Indus and 3 canals passed through the city.

"On the other hand all the roads in the city have turned into small lakes of sewage," he decried, adding that the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) did not appear bothered by the citizens' complaints.

He also criticized the inordinate delay in the completion of the Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) low cost housing scheme in which tens of thousands of allottees had been awaiting development of the scheme for many years.

The MQM-P's MNA Sabid Hussain Qaimkhani, Salahuddin and MPAs were present on the occasion.

