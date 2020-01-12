UrduPoint.com
MQM_P Leader Khalid Maqbool Announced To Resign From Post

MQM_P leader Khalid Maqbool announced to resign from post

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday announced that he was resigning from his post as Minister for Information Technology but that his party was not abandoning the PTI government despite its reservations.Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Siddiqui said that holding the post in the federal ministry was raising a lot of questions.

"We had supported (PTI) in forming the government. We are not taking back our cooperation," he clarified.At the outset of his address, the MQM-P leader said when his party became part of the government, it had promised to provide support in forming the government and had promised to support PTI in every difficult stage.

"We have fulfilled our promise and intend to fulfil our promise," he said.

Siddiqui lamented that after 16-17 months, not even one point regarding the conditions in Sindh had seen progress."At this point, it becomes difficult for me to remain in the government, that I [continue to] hold a minister's position, and people in Sindh continue to face the conditions they did before we joined the [federal] government."He reiterated that the party was not ending its cooperation with the government.

PTI leader and Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, while reacting to Siddiqui's announcement said that while he had not seen the press conference itself, he is sure that any reservations the MQM leader may have will be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah said that it is time to see to what extent MQM is able to fulfill their promises.

