UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQMP Organizer Urges Workers To Serve People On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

MQMP organizer urges workers to serve people on Eid-ul-Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan's Hyderabad chapter, organizer, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said the workers of MQM-P will set an example of the people's service despite of paralyzed local government system.   Speaking to the party's workers at a meeting here on Friday, Siddiqui said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had given an enfeebled local government system.   He said the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad had neither been given much authority nor resources.

 However, despite those constraints, he said, the MQM-P's workers would set an example of the public service.  Siddiqui asked the workers to play their part and serve the people during Eidul Azha.  The party's joint organizer Umar Alwara said the workers should work out to fail schemes of the elements who were trying to play a game of divide in the party. He expressed the hope that the ideological workers of the party would always play their part to strengthen MQM-P and to serve the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

Shibli Faraz expresses concern over prolonged dete ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 13 illegal ..

2 minutes ago

Civilised world has rejected Indian narrative on K ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.