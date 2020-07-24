MQMP organizer urges workers to serve people on Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan's Hyderabad chapter, organizer, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said the workers of MQM-P will set an example of the people's service despite of paralyzed local government system. Speaking to the party's workers at a meeting here on Friday, Siddiqui said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had given an enfeebled local government system. He said the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad had neither been given much authority nor resources.

However, despite those constraints, he said, the MQM-P's workers would set an example of the public service. Siddiqui asked the workers to play their part and serve the people during Eidul Azha. The party's joint organizer Umar Alwara said the workers should work out to fail schemes of the elements who were trying to play a game of divide in the party. He expressed the hope that the ideological workers of the party would always play their part to strengthen MQM-P and to serve the people.