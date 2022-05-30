MQMP seeks explanation from HDA over allegedly doling out expensive plots to bureaucrats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has sought an explanation from Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) about allegedly doling out expensive plots to the bureaucrats.

In a letter to the former Director General of HDA Muhammad Sohail, former mayor of Hyderabad and deputy convener of MQM-P MPA Kunwar Navid Jameel asked the authority to clarify under which law the plots had been given.

He stated that he had come to know through the media and social media reports that 29 bureaucrats and police officers had been given plots at cheap rates in Gulshan-e-Quaid housing scheme of HDA near the airport.

According to him, the Names of the beneficiaries being circulated on the media include officials of the Sindh Local Government Department, Malir Development Authority and the Section Officers.

Hyderabad's Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, DIG and SSP of Hyderabad besides the former Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) were also named in the list of the beneficiaries, he added.

"You are requested to inform in reply to this letter that under which law attempts are being made to give expensive plots of the HDA to the unconcerned officers," he asked.

The MQM-P's leader pointed out that Sindh Urban Land Act had laid down the procedure of allotting plots and that the Supreme Court had also banned such allotments to the government officers.

The MPA referred to Gulistan-e-Sarmast Housing Scheme of the HDA near the airport which the authority had failed to complete in over last 13 years.

He said the allottees of Sarmast had paid around Rs7 billion to the HDA but the scheme had not even been provided water, electricity, gas and sewerage facilities.

He underlined that the allotment of expensive plots to the bureaucrats had distressed the allottees of HAD's housing schemes and the citizens of Hyderabad.