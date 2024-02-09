MQM’s Abdul Basit wins PS-124 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Abdul Basit, has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-124,

Karachi Central-III, constituency by securing 31,035 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Muhammad Ahmed, who bagged 18,438 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 42.81%, in this constituency.