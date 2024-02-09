MQM’s Abdul Basit Wins PS-124 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Abdul Basit, has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-124,
Karachi Central-III, constituency by securing 31,035 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Muhammad Ahmed, who bagged 18,438 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 42.81%, in this constituency.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Hisham Inamullah Khan wins PK-1061 second ago
-
Independent candidate Mujeeb Ahmed wins PP-221 election5 seconds ago
-
Muhammad Ahmad Chattha wins PP-36 election8 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Muhammad Usman wins PK-108 election11 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Haji Imtiaz wins NA-68 seat14 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Ayaz Ahmed wins PP-222 election18 seconds ago
-
General Polls 2024: Independent candidates maintain lead as results consolidate gradually10 minutes ago
-
PPP sweeps polls in 9 districts of Hyderabad division10 minutes ago
-
Naeem Ejaz of PML(N) wins election in PP-1010 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat wins NA-41 seat10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal wins PP-54 election10 minutes ago
-
LHC stops ECP from notifying Aun Chaudhry's success from NA-12820 minutes ago