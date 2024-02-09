MQM’s Muhammad Dilawar wins PS-108 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Muhammad Dilawar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-108, Karachi South-III, by securing 20,014 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Murad Sheikh, who bagged 16,850 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 30.31 %.