MQM’s Muhammad Dilawar Wins PS-108 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Muhammad Dilawar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-108, Karachi South-III, by securing 20,014 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Murad Sheikh, who bagged 16,850 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 30.31 %.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI’s Candidate wins PS-91 seat9 minutes ago
-
PPP’s candidate Ubaidullah wins PB-449 minutes ago
-
JUI Candidate Asghar Ali Tareen wins PB-48 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP Candidate Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti wins PB-10 election9 minutes ago
-
Sir Abdul Qadir remembered on his death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
Independent Abdul Khaliq Khan wins PB-51 election19 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Yousaf wins PS-107 election19 minutes ago
-
Jamali visits election control room19 minutes ago
-
Waqas Akram wins NA-109 election29 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar wins PB-4729 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate Zamrak Khan wins PB-50 election29 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mehboob Sultan wins NA-108 election29 minutes ago