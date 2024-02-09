MQM’s Nasir Hussain Qureshi Wins PS- 65 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Nasir Hussain Qureshi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-65, Hyderabad-6, by securing 23,184 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shoaib Shoukat, Independent Candidate, who bagged votes 14,321.
Overall voters turn-out remained 35.03 percent.
