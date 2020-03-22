UrduPoint.com
MQM's Rejoining Cabinet To Strengthen Government's Efforts For Karachi Uplift: Dr. Firdous

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:50 PM

MQM's rejoining cabinet to strengthen government's efforts for Karachi uplift: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the decision by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) to rejoin the Federal cabinet would strengthen the government's efforts for betterment of Karachi.

In a tweet, she said MQM's decision to rejoin the cabinet was appreciable and government welcome it.

She said the whole nation was united in this difficult time which was required to face the challenge of coronavirus.

