MQM’s Saeed Anwar wins PS-101 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) candidate Saeed Anwar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-101, Karachi, East V, by securing 43,080 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Agha Arsalan Khan, who bagged, 34,745 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 41.75 percent.