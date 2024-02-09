MQM’s Shariq Ali Wins PS- 90 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Shariq Ali has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-90, Korangi-I, by securing 35,609 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Waqas Iqbal, Independent Candidate, who bagged vote 32,645.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 42.66 %.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent Candidate Yousaf Khan wins NA-36 election2 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s candidate M. Yousaf Baloch wins PS- 84 election2 minutes ago
-
PML-N'S Amir Talal Khan wins NA-178 election2 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Khan wins NA-44 election2 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Hafeez ur Rehman wins NA-188 election2 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Malik Sikandar Khan wins PS-79 election11 minutes ago
-
PPPP's candidate Adil Altaf wins PS-13 seat11 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Mujeeb-ul Haq wins PS-82 election11 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate wins PK-98 election12 minutes ago
-
Omer Ayub Khan wins NA-18 election12 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani wins PS- 83 election12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Nawaz Khan wins NA-13 election12 minutes ago