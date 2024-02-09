MQM’s Sheikh Abdullah Wins PS-117 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Sheikh Abdullah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-117, Karachi West-II, by securing 11,154 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Tariq Hussian, an Independent Candidate, who bagged votes 9,617.
Overall voters’ turnout remained 34.36 %.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMLN' candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhary wins NA-47 election10 minutes ago
-
Three killed, girl injured in accident10 minutes ago
-
Faisal Rafique of MQM-P wins PS-10310 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Bilal wins PS-109 seat10 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Aqeel Malik wins NA-54 election20 minutes ago
-
PMLN's Anwar ul Haq Chaudary wins NA-75 election20 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio wins NA-223 election20 minutes ago
-
Four martyred policemen of DI Khan attack laid to rest30 minutes ago
-
PM directs ministries to formulate strategy on development projects to attract foreign investment30 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi wins PK-43 election30 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate wins PP-5330 minutes ago
-
Five day polio eradication drive to begin in AJK on Feb 2640 minutes ago