MQM’s Syed Adil Askari wins PS-125 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Syed Adil Askari, has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-125, Karachi Central-IV, constituency by securing 63,807 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, the runner-up was an independent candidate Surriya Asif, who bagged,4,860 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 62.97 %, in this constituency.