MQM’s Syed Adil Askari Wins PS-125 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Syed Adil Askari, has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-125, Karachi Central-IV, constituency by securing 63,807 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, the runner-up was an independent candidate Surriya Asif, who bagged,4,860 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 62.97 %, in this constituency.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Nisar Ahmed wins NA-100 seat6 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate bags majority at 144 out of 169 polling stations in PK-906 minutes ago
-
Abdul Qadir Patel wins NA-243 seat6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken of PML-N wins PP-806 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Johar Muhammad Khan wins PK-105 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N Nasir Iqbal wins NA-6916 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Ayub of PML(N) wins PP-1216 minutes ago
-
JUI candidate Lutf-ur-Rehman wins PK-114 election26 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Tariq Saeed wins PK-10726 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Hisham Inamullah Khan wins PK-10626 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mujeeb Ahmed wins PP-221 election26 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ahmad Chattha wins PP-36 election26 minutes ago