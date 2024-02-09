MQM’s Talha Ahmed Khan wins PS-128 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Talha Ahmed Khan, has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-128, Karachi Central-VII, constituency by securing 34,417 votes.

According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Wajih Hassan who bagged 18,588 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 31.07 %, in this constituency.