UrduPoint.com

MQM's Zonal Office Reopened

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 10:56 PM

MQM's zonal office reopened

The zonal office of MQM Hyderabad, which was sealed 6 years ago on Thursday reopened

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The zonal office of MQM Hyderabad, which was sealed 6 years ago on Thursday reopened.

MQM offices had been sealed in 2016 after a controversial speech by the party's founder and the present government had recently ordered for reopening of the offices.

The workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan while expressing happiness termed the decision as a victory of their party.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Hyderabad 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Cabinet Committee on Law approves setting up of ne ..

Cabinet Committee on Law approves setting up of new cement plant in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Indian unarmed supersonic projectile object falls ..

Indian unarmed supersonic projectile object falls near Mian Chunnu: DG ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Braley returns for Italy against Scotland in Six N ..

Braley returns for Italy against Scotland in Six Nations

4 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib requests ECP to appoint scrutiny com ..

Farrukh Habib requests ECP to appoint scrutiny committee members in PPP, PML-N's ..

4 minutes ago
 Modi's party retains Indian mega-state

Modi's party retains Indian mega-state

4 minutes ago
 ASER report launched

ASER report launched

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>