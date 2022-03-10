The zonal office of MQM Hyderabad, which was sealed 6 years ago on Thursday reopened

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The zonal office of MQM Hyderabad, which was sealed 6 years ago on Thursday reopened.

MQM offices had been sealed in 2016 after a controversial speech by the party's founder and the present government had recently ordered for reopening of the offices.

The workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan while expressing happiness termed the decision as a victory of their party.