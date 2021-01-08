Mr. David Helvey’s Visit to Pakistan

David Helvey, Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, met with Pakistan’s Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 202) David Helvey, Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, met with Pakistan’s Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Mr. Helvey thanked Lt. Gen.

Mirza for Pakistan’s ongoing role in supporting Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and discussed the urgency of reducing violence and restarting meaningful negotiations between the Islamic Republic negotiators and the Taliban.

Mr. Helvey also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with Pakistan, and discussed opportunities for ​strengthening cooperation on counterterrorism.