MR drive: over 10.5 mln kids immunized in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakpattan district topped in Measles, Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in Punjab with 117 percent coverage while Muzaffargarh secured second position with 116 pc coverage and Rajanpur stood 3rd with 114 pc coverage in the province.

A spokesperson for health Department South Punjab informed that during the campaign, 15,953,941 children were vaccinated in all 11 districts of South Punjab against the total target of 14,843,783.

He quoted Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum as saying that the national measles and rubella prevention campaign in South Punjab like other parts of the country has been successfully completed.

He said this while addressing a briefing here on Monday that the National MR Prevention campaign held from November 15 to 27, has been completed successfully across South Punjab, the spokesperson stated.

The officials of health department briefed that Bahawalnagar district clinched 5th position with 112 pc coverage and Lodhran secured 8th position with 110 pc coverage.

The coverage in rest of the districts of South Punjab was Bahawalpur 106 pc, Multan and Vehari 105 pc, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan 104 pc, Khanewal 103 pc and Layyah 102.

It was further informed that during the campaign in Muzaffargarh 2176113, Rajanpur 1008090, Bahawalnagar 1405121, Lodhran 786191, Bahawalpur 1653826, Multan 2132092, Vehari 1268798, Rahim Yar Khan 2145161, DG Khan 1306237, Khanewal 1266677, and Layyah 805635 children has been administered MR Vaccination, he concluded.