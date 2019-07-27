MRA collected Rs 90mln tax in July so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Excise and Taxation Department has recovered Rs 90 million in the first month of fiscal year 2019-20 in line with vehicles taxes.

Excise and Taxation Officer Sheikh Muhammad Arif told APP here on Saturday that they recovered Rs 90 million in connection with registration of vehicles, transfer, token and others in the ongoing month.

He said that there was relaxation for citizens for submission of token tax with 10 per cent concession by August 31.

He said that they had also established 10 counters at the the excise office for collection of token tax. He said that token tax would be collected without fine during September while 10 to 25 per cent fine would imposed from Oct1 over non-payment of token tax.

He said that about one lakh vehicles including motorcycles had been registered with the excise office annually, including 80,000 motorcycles and 20,000 vehicles.