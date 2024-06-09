MRC with support of European Union opened in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) inaugurated a new Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) here Sunday.

This marks the third MRC established by ICMPD in the country, adding to existing Centers in Islamabad and Lahore. The Peshawar MRC is a collaborative initiative with the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa known for its significant outward migration to Gulf Cooperation Countries, is an essential location for such a facility.

The Primary objective of the MRCs is to facilitate safe and regulated migration. They aim to combat trafficking and smuggling through awareness campaigns, provide pre-departure counseling, and support the reintegration of returnees. Mr. Philipp Oliver Gross, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, highlighted the timely establishment of this MRC and emphasized that there is a need to further strengthen Pakistan's migration management capabilities and promote safe and legal migration pathways. Moreover, he added that “the expansion of the MRC is a critical step in this direction, and we are pleased to support this effort, which will benefit not only Pakistan but also the European Union and other countries of destination.”

Since their inception in 2016, MRCs have engaged millions of people, offering services through a team of more than 14 staff members, including Coordinators. These services include:

- Individual Support and Counseling: For prospective migrants, providing guidance on safe and legal migration, access to protective services, and information on the risks of irregular migration.

They also offer a referral system and reintegration support for returnees.

- Community Outreach: Utilizing social media and advertisements to educate communities on migrant rights and wellbeing.

- Capacity Building and Partnerships: Collaborating with civil society organizations, educational institutions, local media, religious bodies, the private sector, and national government to meet community needs.

MRCs have formalized 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various stakeholders and continuously enhance the capacities of entities related to their work, such as Community Welfare Attaches, the Punjab Labour Department, the Punjab Social Welfare Department, and partner NGOs. Additionally, they provide guidance on visa and scholarship applications, legal advice on migration options, facilitate language and cultural orientation programs, and refer migrants to essential support services like housing, employment, healthcare, and education.

Unique to MRCs in Pakistan, pre-departure orientation sessions are conducted at the Protectorate of Emigrants Offices in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Peshawar. They provide migrants with crucial information about their roles, responsibilities, and obligations before they leave for employment abroad, ensuring they are well-prepared for their new roles. This initiative supports the sustainability efforts of the Government of Pakistan by integrating MRC services into the official migration process.

The significance of MRCs is underscored by Muhammad Tayyab, Director General of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, who emphasized their role in helping migrants navigate the complexities of migration, ensuring compliance with immigration and emigration laws, and raising awareness at the community-level to be able to influence the mindset at the pre-migration stage. The new MRC in Peshawar is expected to significantly enhance the support system for migrants from KP, ensuring they are well-informed and protected throughout their migration journey.

During his presentation, Saad ur Rehman Khan, Project Manager for the MRCs in Pakistan, shared that the MRCs in Pakistan have reached out to over 62.8 million people through its various services and campaigns, and this is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the team in expanding their network to migration-prone districts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Further, he added that the operationalization of the new MRC in Peshawar will result in increased awareness on safe and regular migration in the province, resulting in informed decision-making at the grassroots level – a gap that has continuously been observed in KP.

Fawad Haider, Head of Office for ICMPD Pakistan, noted that “the sustainability element of the Centre is crucial, as it enables us to create a lasting impact on the lives of migrants, foster resilience, and promote inclusive and sustainable development; and that by prioritizing sustainability, we can ensure that the Centre remains a vital resource of reliable information for migrants and their communities in the long term, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He also reiterated the need for joint-cooperation and support in migration management in Pakistan, and expressed his appreciation to the MOPHRD, BEOE, and the EU in making this important milestone possible.

The MRC in Peshawar is established by ICMPD in cooperation with the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment and with the financial support of the European Union.

APP/ijz/1900