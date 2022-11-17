MRI machine inaugurated in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday inaugurated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and said the state-of-the-art machine would further improve healthcare delivery system in the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday inaugurated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and said the state-of-the-art machine would further improve healthcare delivery system in the hospital.

He said PIC has achieved a prominent position among ten best hospitals of the country due to provision of facilities and availability of best machines and equipment.

He said so far 20,000 patients suffering from cardiac ailments have been provided free treatment in the hospital in last two years.

Head of Radiology Department, Dr. Nadia Khattak said the installation of MRI machine would help doctors in diagnosing heart diseases.