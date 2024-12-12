MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Minority Rights Movement (MRM) organized a conference in connection with International Human Rights Day at Faisalabad Press Club which stressed the need of equal right protection for the minorities.

The conference brought together activists, religious leaders, and human rights defenders to address the pressing challenges faced by these communities.

Lala Rubin Daniel Patron-in-Chief of MRM and Pervaz Rafique Central President led the discussions on systemic issues affecting religious minorities and proposed actionable resolutions.

Among the notable speakers were Bishop Dr. Indrias Rehmat of Catholic Diocese Faisalabad, community activist Romana Bashir, human rights defender Tanveer Jahan and activist Zakria Shah.

The discourse emphasized aligning Pakistan’s treatment of minorities with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The speakers urged the government to adopt comprehensive measures for inclusivity. They called for safeguarding religious freedoms and fostering interfaith harmony.

Bishop Rehmat stressed the critical need for protecting religious spaces and promoting unity among diverse faith groups.

The conference concluded with the adoption of key resolutions including abolition of discriminatory laws, increased political representation for minorities, equitable resource distribution, enhanced educational quotas and streamlined registration for minority organizations.

A call for justice in incidents like Jaranwala and Sargodha was also reiterated alongside demands for the protection of minority worship places and properties.

More Stories From Pakistan