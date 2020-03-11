MRP facility set up at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation for expats, families

(@FahadShabbir)

A Machine Readable Passport (MRP) Facility Centre has been set up at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Head Office here to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates and their families back at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A Machine Readable Passport (MRP) Facility Centre has been set up at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Head Office here to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates and their families back at home.

The initiative was taken in collaboration with Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) which was a step towards adoption of a citizen-centric governance model, said a senior official at the OPF.

Talking to APP, he said the establishment of facilitation center would help resolve all the issues of Overseas Pakistanis related to the MRP processing.

The MRP facilitation centre was operational, and Overseas Pakistanis and their dependents could visit the facility for issuance and renewal of their machine readable passports, he added.

He said, "The Pakistani expatriates and their families will now get all the facilities under one roof like NADRA, Passport Office, Complaint Resolution, plot allotment, Foreign Exchange Remittance Card, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation membership card, death and disability compensation and others related to health and education.

" The official said the OPF's present management was committed to provide all-out facilities to the overseas Pakistanis under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been a strong proponent of facilitating the expats.

The official said the OPF was according top priority to such initiatives which would help improve its service delivery.

He said the foundation had also taken an initiative of establishing a NADRA-Swift Center for Overseas Pakistanis which was providing its one-window service to Overseas Pakistanis and their family members, visiting OPF head office on daily basis.