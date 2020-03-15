UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MRP Facility Sets Up At OPF For Expats, Their Families

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

MRP facility sets up at OPF for expats, their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A Machine Readable Passport (MRP) Facility Centre has been set up at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Head Office here to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates and their families back at home.

The initiative was taken in collaboration with Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) which was a step towards adoption of a citizen-centric governance model, said a senior official at the OPF.

Talking to APP, he said the establishment of facilitation center would help resolve all the issues of Overseas Pakistanis related to the MRP processing.

The MRP facilitation centre was operational, and Overseas Pakistanis and their dependents could visit the facility for issuance and renewal of their machine readable passports, he added.

He said, "The Pakistani expatriates and their families will now get all the facilities under one roof like NADRA, Passport Office, Complaint Resolution, plot allotment, Foreign Exchange Remittance Card, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation membership card, death and disability compensation and others related to health and education.

" The official said the OPF's present management was committed to provide all-out facilities to the overseas Pakistanis under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been a strong proponent of facilitating the expats.

The official said the OPF was according top priority to such initiatives which would help improve its service delivery.

He said the foundation had also taken an initiative of establishing a NADRA-Swift Center for Overseas Pakistanis which was providing its one-window service to Overseas Pakistanis and their family members, visiting OPF head office on daily basis.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Exchange Education Expats Visit Family All Top

Recent Stories

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

1 hour ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

1 hour ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

In second e-briefing, MoFAIC updates ambassadors, ..

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi heads Zayed University Council meet ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.