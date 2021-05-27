UrduPoint.com
MRS Cell Handed Over To Finance Department

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa has given Market Rate System (MRS) Cell under the administrative control of Finance Department.

