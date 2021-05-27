MRS Cell handed over to Finance Department

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa has given Market Rate System (MRS) Cell under the administrative control of Finance Department

However, physically it will be housed in Communication & Works (C&W) Department, said a notification issued by Special Secretary Finance here on Thursday.