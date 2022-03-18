UrduPoint.com

Mrs Nuzhat Kamran Passes Away After Brief Illness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Mrs Nuzhat Kamran passes away after brief illness

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 17 (APP):Illustrious academician and one of the founders head of this lake city's first private sector Mirpur Public School Mrs Nuzhat Kamran passed away after brief illness. She was 65.

She breathed her last Thursday morning at Kalsoom International Hospital in Islamabad where she was admitted few days ago for a surgery but could not survive due to bad cardiac condition, family sources said.   Funeral prayer will be offered on March 18 at 2 pm at Markazi Eidgah graveyard, Sector F/1 in  Mirpur city.

She is survived by her husband Kamran Malik, a son and two daughters.   Mrs. Kamran  was the successor  head of Mirpur Public School, popularly known as KG School, established in 1962 at old Mirpur by her mother Ms.Humaira, after the demise of her mother about 03 decades ago.

 It was the first private sector school dispensing  quality education in the ancient Mirpur city, which by now has gone under Mangla dam waters.

The School, produced hundreds of quality future architects  of the nation emerging leading personalities in all professional fields, was shifted to its existing new Mirpur after the construction of the Mangla dam in 1967. After the death of Ms. Humaira in 1979, administration of the school was taken over by Mrs. Nuzhat Kamran who elevated the school from middle to Secondary Education level.

Late Mrs. Kamran  successfully carried on the legacy of her illustrious mother and continued imparting quality education to series of generations of students of Mirpur and the areas in its outskirts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Dam Lake City Mirpur March Prayer Family All From

Recent Stories

FMs of Pakistan, Austria hold talks on bilateral t ..

FMs of Pakistan, Austria hold talks on bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Dr Qibla for marking int'l day against Islamophobi ..

Dr Qibla for marking int'l day against Islamophobia world over

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister for further strengthening Pakistan- ..

Prime Minister for further strengthening Pakistan-Austria cooperation in diverse ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister exposes opposition's 'dirty politic ..

Prime Minister exposes opposition's 'dirty politics': Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago
 Legal proceedings against PTI 'dissident' MNAs ini ..

Legal proceedings against PTI 'dissident' MNAs initiated under Article 63 A: Faw ..

2 hours ago
 Governor sees presidential form of Govt a solution ..

Governor sees presidential form of Govt a solution to national issues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>