Mrs. Parveen Sarwar Launches "Punjab Police Women Safety App" Awareness Campaign

Thu 24th June 2021

Mrs. Parveen Sarwar launches

Mrs. Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, launched "Punjab Police Women Safety App" awareness campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Mrs. Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, launched "Punjab Police Women Safety App" awareness campaign.

The launching ceremony of the Women Safety App Awareness Campaign held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines here on Thursday. The Chief UNFPA Pakistan Dr. Bakhtior Kadirov and other members also participated in the ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony of the mass awareness campaign was attended by PSCA female staff and police communication officers.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer PSCA, Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a briefing on the working of the Women Safety App and its features.

Mrs. Parveen Sarwar said that the Women Safety App provides timely assistance to women in an emergency. She said that the purpose of the campaign is to educate and aware women of their rights. Even in developed countries, such excellent applications for the protection of women are not available, it's an honor for Pakistan, she added.

On this occasion, Chief UNFPA Dr. Bakhtior Kadirov said that UNFPA will provide all possible assistance for the awareness of women's safety application across Punjab. For this purpose, a five-day training course was also conducted at PSCA in collaboration with UNFPA.

Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority briefed the participants about the features of the Women Safety App. He said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority is running an awareness campaign on the use of Women Safety App in educational institutions. In this regard, Punjab Safe Cities Authority has also organized seminars in various educational institutions.

Later, certificates of appreciation were also given to the officers who played a significant role in the Women Safety App Awareness Campaign.

