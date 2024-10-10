MRS Responded To Over 2.6 Mln Emergencies In 7 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique congratulated all District Emergency Officers and the staff of the Motorbike Rescue Service (MRS) on completing seven successful years of service.
Speaking at the cake-cutting ceremony for the 7th anniversary of the Motorbike Rescue Service, the minister praised Rescue 1122 as one of the most disciplined organizations. He commended the Rescue 1122 team, under the leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer, for swiftly launching the Air Ambulance Service and the Pak Life Saver Program, both of which beneficial for the people of Punjab. He further said that Rescue 1122 not only provides a sense of safety to the people of Punjab but also extends its expertise through the Emergency Services academy, which has trained over 26,000 emergency professionals from across the country, to establish the emergency system in neighboring provinces.
On the completion of 7 years of Motorbike Rescue Service, a ceremony was held at the Command and Control Centre, Lahore in which Provincial Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique was the chief guest while the founder of Emergency Services in Pakistan, Dr. Rizwan Naseer attended the ceremony along with the Divisional Emergency Officer, Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza, District Emergency Officer Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamar, Deputy Director Community Safety and Information, Madam Diba Shahnaz Akhtar, Spokesperson Rescue Punjab, Farooq Ahmed and a large number of rescuers.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer appreciated the services of the staff of Motorbike Rescue Service who have responded to over 2.6 million emergencies in traffic jams and congested areas with narrow streets with an average response time of 4 minutes which is an achievement even internationally. Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Motorbike Rescue Service (MRS) responded to 926,830 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs), 1,422,179 medical emergencies, over 29,300 fire accidents, 49,360 crime incidents and 219,862 miscellaneous emergencies. He said that the operational efficiency of Rescue 1122 has increased due to motorbike quick first responders. As a result of the training and equipment provided to the Motorbike staff they are able to manage several emergencies at the site of the incident thus reducing the burden on the hospitals. He said that Motorbike Rescue Service has turned out to be a very cost effective emergency response model and significantly reduced the burden on the ambulance service in Punjab.
At the end of event, the chief guest distributed prizes and certificates of appreciation to Motorcycle Rescue Staff for their best performance.
