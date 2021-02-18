MS admires services of doctors, paramedics, nurses of LUH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Muhammad Siddique Pahore has said the doctors, paramedics and nurses who were at the front line in the battle against COVID-19 are not only being provided health risk allowance but they are also being immunized against the virus on priority.

Speaking at a seminar in the LUH here Thursday, the MS appreciated the services of the LUH's doctors, paramedics and nurses who not only cured the infected patients from Hyderabad but also from many other districts of Sindh.

"The frontline health workers risked their own lives and health to help the coronavirus infected patients recover from their illness," he observed. He said due to such quality health services the LUH was not only receiving the patients from other parts of Sindh but also from Balochistan province.The MS said the hospital was constantly upgrading its facilities in order to provide better healthcare to the patients.