Ms. Aini Pervaiz successfully defended her Ph.D

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Ms Aini Pervaiz has successfully defended her PhD dissertation at the University of Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Ms Aini Khan of the Department of Pharmacy, University of Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan, successfully defended her PhD dissertation and completed the degree. Prof. Dr.

Syed Muhammad Mukarram Shah supervised her work and her co-supervisor was Dr. M Saeed Jan while external examiner was Prof. Dr. Fazli Nasir, University of Peshawar.

The topic of her thesis dissertation was "Synthesis, Molecular Docking and Possible Anti-Inflammatory Mechanisms of Succinimides Derivatives."The scholar termed her success as grace of Almighty Allah, untiring efforts of supervisors and prayers of parents, family members and colleagues.