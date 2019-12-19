UrduPoint.com
Ms. Aisha Farooqui Posted As New FO Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Ms. Aisha Farooqui posted as new FO Spokesperson

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced the appointment of Director General Ms. Aisha Farooqui as the new Spokesperson of Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced the appointment of Director General Ms. Aisha Farooqui as the new Spokesperson of Foreign Office.

According to a notification dated December 17, 2019 and issued here on Thursday,Ms.

Aisha Farooqui, Director General, has been transferred and posted as Director General/Spokesperson of the Foreign Office with immediate effect and until further orders.

Another officer Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Director General, on return from NMC (National Management Course) has also been transferred and posted as Member Directing Staff, National Defence University, added the notification.

