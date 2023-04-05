MS Allied Hospital removed over poor performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi,Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Faisalabad Dr Arshad Ali Cheema has been removed from the post over poor performance.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday,a notification was issued for removal of MS Allied Hospital and directed him to report to the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department.

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi,during his visit to Allied Hospital,had received a number of complaints over poor cleanliness condition in the hospital as well as lack of quality medical facilities for the patients,the spokesperson highlighted.