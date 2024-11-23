MS Among Six Doctors, Head Nurse Suspended On CM Maryam's Orders In Nishtar HIV Case
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 12:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital Multan Dr. Kazim Gardezi was among the six doctors besides a head nurse placed under suspension here Friday on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the Nishtar Hospital HIV infection case.
The notifications to this effect were issued by Punjab Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Nishtar Hospital Multan Friday and ordered action against officials concerned in the light of the findings of inquiry conducted recently.
It may be recalled the Punjab CM had taken serious notice of the reports that around 26 kidney patients who were availing dialysis treatment facility from the hospital became HIV infected after it emerged that the dialysis machines allocated for HIV patients' were used for their dialysis treatment.
The grave departure from SOPs in extending dialysis facility to kidney patients triggered strong reaction from the Punjab government spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who is known for her passion to serve the people the best way particularly in healthcare sector and education.
An inquiry was conducted and those found responsible for the negligence were suspended. Official sources confirmed that the officials concerned were suspended on administrative grounds, in terms of Section 6 of PEEDA Act 2006 and were relieved of their duties with immediate effect. They were ordered to report to Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department.
Those suspended included Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital Dr. Muhammad Kazim (BS-18), Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas (BS-20), Professor of Nephrology Nishtar Medical Institution (NMU), Dr. Poonum Khalid (BS-19),
Associate Professor of Nephrology (NMU), Assistant Professor of Nephrology Dr. Maliha Jauhar Zahidi (BS-18), Dr. Muhammad Qadeer, senior registrar Nephrology (BS-18), Medical Officer Dr. Muhammad Alamgir (BS-17),
and Head Nurse Naheed Parveen (BS-17).
Recent Stories
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor hails country's favorable economic indicators41 minutes ago
-
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work54 minutes ago
-
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaull ..54 minutes ago
-
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act54 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates1 hour ago
-
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA1 hour ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors1 hour ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 1 ..1 hour ago
-
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik1 hour ago
-
Seminar on Women's land rights held1 hour ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country1 hour ago
-
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago