MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital Multan Dr. Kazim Gardezi was among the six doctors besides a head nurse placed under suspension here Friday on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the Nishtar Hospital HIV infection case.

The notifications to this effect were issued by Punjab Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Nishtar Hospital Multan Friday and ordered action against officials concerned in the light of the findings of inquiry conducted recently.

It may be recalled the Punjab CM had taken serious notice of the reports that around 26 kidney patients who were availing dialysis treatment facility from the hospital became HIV infected after it emerged that the dialysis machines allocated for HIV patients' were used for their dialysis treatment.

The grave departure from SOPs in extending dialysis facility to kidney patients triggered strong reaction from the Punjab government spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who is known for her passion to serve the people the best way particularly in healthcare sector and education.

An inquiry was conducted and those found responsible for the negligence were suspended. Official sources confirmed that the officials concerned were suspended on administrative grounds, in terms of Section 6 of PEEDA Act 2006 and were relieved of their duties with immediate effect. They were ordered to report to Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department.

Those suspended included Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital Dr. Muhammad Kazim (BS-18), Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas (BS-20), Professor of Nephrology Nishtar Medical Institution (NMU), Dr. Poonum Khalid (BS-19),

Associate Professor of Nephrology (NMU), Assistant Professor of Nephrology Dr. Maliha Jauhar Zahidi (BS-18), Dr. Muhammad Qadeer, senior registrar Nephrology (BS-18), Medical Officer Dr. Muhammad Alamgir (BS-17),

and Head Nurse Naheed Parveen (BS-17).