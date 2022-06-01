UrduPoint.com

Ms Aneela Mehfooz Durrani Posted As DG Law& Human Rights KP After Her Promotion To BS-20

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Senior officer of the PCS Executive Group (EG BS-19) and Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Ms Aneela Mehfooz Durrani was transferred and posted as Director General Law and Human Rights, Khyber Pakthunkhwa on vacant post after her promotion to BS-20 on regular basis.

Earlier, the officer has been promoted on the recommendations of Provincial Selection board in its meeting held on April 7, says a notification.

The officer, on promotion, would remain on probation for a period of one year in terms of section -6 (2) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Civil Servants Act 1973 read with rule-15 (1) of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment , Promotion and Transfers) Rules, 1989.

Upon promotion, Ms Aneela Mehfooz Durrani was transferred and posted as Director General, Law and Human Rights, Khyber Pakthunkhwa against the vacant post with an immediate effect in the interest of public service.

