MS appointed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Dr Zafar Iqbal has been appointed as regular Medical Superintendent (MS) of Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital).

Earlier, Dr Zafar Iqbal was performing duties as acting MS of Allied Hospital-II. He has also taken charge of his office and directed the medial and paramedical staff to accelerate their efforts for providing quality health facilities to people, said a spokesman for the hospital.