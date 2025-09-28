Open Menu

MS Asks Works Dept To Expedite Development Schemes Completion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Ali Akbar Dahiri has asked the officers of Sindh Works and Services Department to speed up the ongoing development projects while ensuring quality of work.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Sunday, the MS said the Works and Services should complete the ongoing schemes without further delay so that patients could be shifted to the new wards and buildings.

He informed the participants that their meeting was called on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The MS directed the concerned officials to submit a list of equipment, machinery and tools which were being used in their tertiary healthcare facility.

The LUH officials during the meeting briefed the MS about shortage of staff and machinery.

The Additional MS General Dr Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani, Director ICU Dr Kashif Ali Memon, AMS Dr Ghulam Murtaza Memon and other officers attended the meeting.

