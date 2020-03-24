MS assures comprehensive arrangements available for coronavirus patients

Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad Mazhar Ali Kalhoro Tuesday said comprehensive arrangement have been made to provide required medical facilities to coronavirus patients in isolation wards set up at both LU hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad Mazhar Ali Kalhoro Tuesday said comprehensive arrangement have been made to provide required medical facilities to coronavirus patients in isolation wards set up at both LU hospitals.

Addressing a meeting of administrative officers of the hospitals, Dr. Kalhoro said Sindh health department had already set up isolation wards for coronavirus patients in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

The Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the world including Pakistan, Dr. Kalhoro said and added that we must work together to contain this virus from spreading further.

He said Sindh Government had already enforced lockdown in the province to keep people to stay inside their homes so that coronavirus threat could be faced efficiently.

Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro said all required safety kits, face masks, gloves and other equipment had been made available for medical as well as para-medical staff assigned on duties in the isolation wards of both the hospitals.

All doctors, medics and para-medics have been directed to discharge their duties with commitment and dedication to cope with coronavirus threat, Dr. Kalhoro added.

The Director Administration civil hospital Hyderabad Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendents Dr. Shoukat Lakho, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore, Dr. Waqar Mehmood, Additional Medical Superintendent LU hospital Jamshoro Dr. Niaz Hussain Babbar, Dr. Nazeer Ahmed, In-charges of Coronavirus isolation ward LU hospital Hyderabad and Jasmhoro Dr. Naeem Memon and Dr. Jawadul Hadi were also attended the meeting.