MS Bahawalpur Hospital for intake of ORS water

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (one of the largest state-run civil hospitals in the country), Dr. Aamir Bukhari, has urged people to increase their intake of water besides ORS-mixed water to beat the very hot weather.

Talking to media persons here, he said that a large number of people, especially elderly people and children, had been affected by very hot weather.

Bukhari said that Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) had been continuing to provide medical treatment to patients who were badly affected by the very hot weather being reported in the region.

He advised people to keep a water bottle with them whenever they came out of home, besides keeping water-soaked clothes on their heads to beat the very hot weather, which was also raising dust winds.

“People who were brought to the hospital due to dehydration due to very hot weather were advised to take an intake of ORS mixed water,” Bukhari advised.