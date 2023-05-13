UrduPoint.com

MS BVH Bahawalpur Presents Flowers To Nursing Superintendent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) has presented flowers to Nursing Superintendent in a ceremony held to mark the Nursing Day being observed here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here, a ceremony was organized at MS BVH Bahawalpur Office to mark the Nursing Day.

The ceremony was attended by the MS BVH, Dr.

Syed Aamir Bukhari, MS Office staff, doctors and nurses.

In the ceremony, MS BVH and other staff presented flowers to Nursing Superintendant, Madam Sunita Yousuf.

Speaking on the occasion, the MS BVH said that nurses played a very important role in the provision of health services to patients at hospitals.

He advised the nurses and other medical staff to treat patients with kindness so that they could feel relief and comfort at the hospitals.

