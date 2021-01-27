MS calls for strict precautionary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore Wednesday said that spread of COVID-19 requires strict precautionary measures and compliance of SOP for prevention from the coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore Wednesday said that spread of COVID-19 requires strict precautionary measures and compliance of SOP for prevention from the coronavirus. He was talking to representatives of civil society and city's social organizations here at his office. Doctors and para medical staff are providing treatment facilities to the COVID-19 patients by putting their lives in danger so that people could be saved from the pandemic, he said, adding that a number of professors, consultants, doctors and para medical staff had been affected with coronavirus. He said hospital's Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home isolation.

Dr. Siddique Pahore said all wards and operation theaters of the hospital were being disinfected regularly while required protective equipment including face masks, gloves and gowns were being provided to medical and para medical staff so that coronavirus could be prevented to spread further in hospital premises. He called upon people to adopt strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) suggested by the health authorities so that COVID-19 threat could be averted.

The Additional Medical Superintendent General Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, RMO General Dr. Faisal Memon, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, focal person for COVID-19 Dr. Aftab Phull was also present during the meeting.

