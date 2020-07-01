UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MS Calls Upon Health Professionals To Provide Best Medical Services To Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:34 PM

MS calls upon health professionals to provide best medical services to patients

Newly appointed Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah Kazmi on Wednesday called upon senior professors, doctors, nurses and para medical staff to work with coordination and dedication to provide better medical services to the patients and ensure cleanliness in civil hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah Kazmi on Wednesday called upon senior professors, doctors, nurses and para medical staff to work with coordination and dedication to provide better medical services to the patients and ensure cleanliness in civil hospital. He was talking to the senior professors, doctors and para medical staff who called on the MS on Wednesday after assuming charge of his office. Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah said in case of lack of doctors he himself would attend Out Patient Departmen (OPD) to provide medical services to the patients as the government had vowed to provide every possible relief to the ailing humanity.

He said all genuine issues of the doctors, para-medical staff and nurses would be resolved according to rules and regulations.

Newly posted Medical Superintendent asked the professors, doctors, para medical staff and nurses to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment so that people could be provided relief in getting medical treatment.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

32 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

33 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.