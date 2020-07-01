MS calls upon health professionals to provide best medical services to patients

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah Kazmi on Wednesday called upon senior professors, doctors, nurses and para medical staff to work with coordination and dedication to provide better medical services to the patients and ensure cleanliness in civil hospital. He was talking to the senior professors, doctors and para medical staff who called on the MS on Wednesday after assuming charge of his office. Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah said in case of lack of doctors he himself would attend Out Patient Departmen (OPD) to provide medical services to the patients as the government had vowed to provide every possible relief to the ailing humanity.

He said all genuine issues of the doctors, para-medical staff and nurses would be resolved according to rules and regulations.

Newly posted Medical Superintendent asked the professors, doctors, para medical staff and nurses to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment so that people could be provided relief in getting medical treatment.