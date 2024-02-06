Open Menu

MS Chairs Meeting Regarding General Election Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Medical Superintendent Hyderabad Jamshoro has said that regarding the general elections 2024 to be held across the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024)

Addressing the meeting with In-charges of different department of different departments he said that on the directives of the Director General Health Hyderabad circular has been issued regarding cancellation holidays of all civil hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro doctors, para-medical and nursing staff including other employees of the hospital have been immediately cancelled. Action will also be taken against the staff who are late on duty.

MS Dr Shahid islam Junejo directed the In-charges of all the departments present in the meeting and said that they should ensure the presence of all the necessary equipment in the accident and emergency operation theatre and prioritize being alert on duty 24 hours a day. While giving special attention to the treatment of all the patients coming to the hospital, they will make their standard for the future.

While establishing commitment he said that these committees will visit different departments in the hospital from time to time along with the medicine and surgical equipment, and check the doctors, paramedical and nursing staff performance which will be evaluated and the emergency ward departments will be on 24 hours alert on the day of the general elections and no negligence or negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

I will be in contact with the district administration on the day of the general elections on 08 February 2024 and will also look after the hospital along with the administration officers, he added.

Dr Munir Ahmed Sheikh, AMS General Pir Ghulam Hussain, AMS General II Dr Mujibur Rahman Kallor, AMS Dr Ali Nawaz Abbasi and Director ICU Dr Kashif Memon and other officers of Hyderabad Waja Sarasih Hospital attended the meeting. Other officers of the Consultative Hospital Administration were also present.

