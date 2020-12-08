UrduPoint.com
MS Checks Attendance Of Staffs In Civil Hospital

Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

MS checks attendance of staffs in Civil Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi paid a surprise visit to the Causalty Department between Monday and Tuesday night and checked the attendance of the staff on duty.

The MS inspected the medicines in the same sector and reviewed the security and sanitation situation and directed the RMO of the causalty department to take special care of cleanliness in the sector for interest of the patients.

"We will spend one hour a day in the causalty department and review the performance of the medical staff to ensure the provision of better medical facilities to the patients," he added.

Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi said the provision of medical treatment to the people was top priority and any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in that regard.

He also urged the doctors and paramedical staff to ensure attendance in order to enhance services of the hospital for provision treatment facilities to patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

