MS Children Hospital Retires

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent of Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar retired after attaining the age of superannuation on Tuesday.

In this connection, a farewell ceremony was arranged in the hospital where Child Specialist Prof Dr Hina Ayesha, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Asif Hemeed Saleemi, former MS Dr Ejaz Akhtar, Hafiz Saqib Warraich, Additional MS Dr Sufiyan Javaid, Deputy MS Dr Asif Virk, Director Finance Shehzad Chattha, Prof Dr Khawaja Amjad, Atif Mehboob Buttar, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan and others participated.

On this occasion, Dr Hina Ayesha paid the best tributes to services of Dr Habib Buttar in the field of medicaland said that his contribution would be remembered for a long.

Later, shield and gifts were also presented to Dr Habib Buttar.

