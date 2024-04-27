MS Children Hospital Takes Over Charge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:34 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The newly-appointed Medical Superintendent (MS) Children Hospital Faisalabad Dr Saqib Munir has taken over charge of his office.
A spokesman of the hospital said here on Saturday that after taking over charge, the new MS held a meeting with hospital administration and directed them to improve the performance of the hospital by providing quality treatment facilities to the ailing humans.
