MS Children Hospital takes over charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The newly-appointed Medical Superintendent (MS) Children Hospital Faisalabad Dr Saqib Munir has taken over charge of his office.

A spokesman of the hospital said here on Saturday that after taking over charge, the new MS held a meeting with hospital administration and directed them to improve the performance of the hospital by providing quality treatment facilities to the ailing humans.